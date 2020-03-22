Home

Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Age 90 of Apple Valley, MN On the morning of March 12, 2020, Joyce Emily (Ramthun) Miller passed away at the Good Samaritan Society in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. She was born on July 11, 1929, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the firstborn daughter of Fritz and Lydia (Reim) Ramthun. On May 15, 1950, Joyce married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Miller. They lived in the Phoenix, Arizona area from April 1974 until September 2000. Joyce will be remembered for her beautiful smile, wonderful laugh, strong Christian faith, and unending love for her family. Joyce is survived by her children: Pam (Craig) Reynolds, Apple Valley, MN; Mark Miller, Phoenix, AZ; Pennie (Darrell) Treece, Pahrump, NV; her grandchildren: Michelle (John) Kimble, Prior Lake, MN; Josh (Jeni) Reynolds, Lakeville, MN; Scot (Kelly) Miller, Phoenix, AZ; Shalie Miller, Phoenix, AZ; John (Maranda) Treece, Spring Creek, NV; brother-in-law John Peterson, Waupaca, WI; and brother-in-law Larry Olson, Coos Bay, OR. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Sharon Peterson and Carol Olson, brothers Frederick Ramthun and Paul Ramthun, and her beloved husband, Jerry. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home. Scattering of Joyce and Jerry's ashes will take place at a later date in Jerome, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Parkinson's Association. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
