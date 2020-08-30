Age 90 Passed away on August 21, 2020 Born in Minneapolis on April 25, 1930, she was the first child of Lars Albert and Olillie Matilda Carlson. While playing violin in the Roosevelt High School orchestra, she met Wally Crosby, a bass violin player, who became her husband in 1949. She and Wally were married for 70 years, an adventurous partnership spiced with travel and homes in Bloomington, Mendota Heights, Roseville, White Bear Lake, and Marine-on-St. Croix in Minnesota, in California and Arizona, at the St. Andrews senior community in Mahtomedi, and finally at the Folkestone community in Wayzata. An avid colorist and master at needlework, Joyce created beautiful and complex hand-stitched quilts. With her aptitude for legal matters, she worked as an assistant in the 3M Company patent attorney and general counsel offices. Joyce's brother Vernon, her only sibling, passed away earlier this year. She is survived by her beloved husband, Wallace Elwood Crosby of Wayzata, their children Cheryl Crosby (Terry Brown) of Edina and Paul Crosby (Mary) of Lafayette, Colorado, and three grandsons, Benjamin Noble and Peter Noble of Minneapolis and Brian Crosby (Melanie) of Boulder, Colorado. Her children are grateful for the steadfast love and encouragement they received from their mother, who was confident in her belief in God and a peaceful afterlife. Her family thanks the Presbyterian Homes staff at Folkestone for their sensitive care, and Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery for their help with final arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store