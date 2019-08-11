Home

Maternity of Mary Church
1414 Dale St N
St Paul, MN 55117
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Eileen (Sarafolean) LINDELL

Our beloved passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank and parents John and Eileen Sarafolean. She is survived by her children Gary (Luz), Ron, Laurie, Greg (Kelly) and Debbie; her grandchildren Sandy (Ryan), Mindy (Dan), Nicole, Abbie (Ryan), Matthew and Emily; her great grandchildren Evelyn, Brexton, Phillip and John; her sister Susan Prill. Visitation 9 AM, Mass at 10 AM on Monday, August 12 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul, MN 55117. Interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery and lunch to follow in Maplewood, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
