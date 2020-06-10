Joyce Elaine DeMARTINO
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90 of Falcon Heights Passed away on June 6, 2020 Joyce was a longtime member and volunteer of St. Rose of Lima. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Jeanne) and Donald (Cheryl); grandchildren, Geoffrey (Bridget), Kate Hamilton (Mark), Tommy, Brian (Krissy), Jennifer, Lindsay; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Loretta Langer (Lou) and Mickey Pederson (Lenny). Mass of Christian Burial Friday June 12 at 10 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Tuesday, June 16th, 11AM. Memorials preferred to Harmony Care Center. 651-631-2727





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Interment
11:00 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved