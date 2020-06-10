Age 90 of Falcon Heights Passed away on June 6, 2020 Joyce was a longtime member and volunteer of St. Rose of Lima. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Jeanne) and Donald (Cheryl); grandchildren, Geoffrey (Bridget), Kate Hamilton (Mark), Tommy, Brian (Krissy), Jennifer, Lindsay; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Loretta Langer (Lou) and Mickey Pederson (Lenny). Mass of Christian Burial Friday June 12 at 10 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Tuesday, June 16th, 11AM. Memorials preferred to Harmony Care Center. 651-631-2727