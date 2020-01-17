|
7-9-1942 – 1-15-2020 Of Eagan, MN Preceded in death by husband, Peter Krig; son, Kenny Erickson; parents and other family members. Survived by daughter, Tammy Wittek and her children, Lily and Alicia; daughter-in-law, Dafna Erickson and her children, Zahava and Avi; step children, Norma, Karen, Gary, Vicki, Terri, Lauri, Doug and their spouses; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ruby (Roger) Clark, Audrey (Marvin) Samplavski and Shirley Tilseth and many nieces and nephews. Joyce, lovingly known by her grandchildren and friends as "Whiskers", passed away peacefully at her home in Eagan. Joyce touched many families lives through her years of in home day care. She loved taking care of children and treated them as her own often taking many of them to swimming lessons every Saturday. Later in life she went back to school to become an accountant. She loved working and enjoyed helping out at her community living residence. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cards, puzzles, butterflies, church, the color purple and a good margarita with prime rib. She was one of the most kind hearted and caring souls. She loved everyone she met and treasured her friends and family. This Angel has earned her wings. Forever in our hearts with love. Visitation 4-7 PM Sunday, January 19th at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home (515 W. Highway 96, Shoreview). Funeral service 11 AM Monday (Visit 10-11 AM), January 20, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church (2848 County Rd H2, Mounds View). Interment Morningside Gardens, Coon Rapids. In lieu of flowers, Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 17, 2020