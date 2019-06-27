Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce FLEISSNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Korte) FLEISSNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce (Korte) FLEISSNER Obituary
Born May 26, 1938 in St. Rosa, MN. Born into eternal life on June 24, 2019 in Shoreview, MN. Survived by three daughters, Beth (Keith) Linzmeier, Jill (John) Petersen and Mary (Matt) Tyler; grandchildren, Steve Linzmeier, Laura (Mike) Schmidt, Gretchen Linzmeier, Tom Petersen, Kim (Connor) Spencer, Dan Petersen, Sam Tyler, and Sarah Tyler; siblings, Ralph Korte, Ken (Yvonne) Korte and Carol Botz; 24 nieces & nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, James; parents, Rose Bambeck and George Korte; siblings, Geneva Schultz and Sylvester Korte. Visitation 5-8PM Sunday, June 30 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM (visitation begins at 10AM) Monday, July 1 at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Private family interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials to .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now