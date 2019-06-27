|
|
Born May 26, 1938 in St. Rosa, MN. Born into eternal life on June 24, 2019 in Shoreview, MN. Survived by three daughters, Beth (Keith) Linzmeier, Jill (John) Petersen and Mary (Matt) Tyler; grandchildren, Steve Linzmeier, Laura (Mike) Schmidt, Gretchen Linzmeier, Tom Petersen, Kim (Connor) Spencer, Dan Petersen, Sam Tyler, and Sarah Tyler; siblings, Ralph Korte, Ken (Yvonne) Korte and Carol Botz; 24 nieces & nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, James; parents, Rose Bambeck and George Korte; siblings, Geneva Schultz and Sylvester Korte. Visitation 5-8PM Sunday, June 30 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM (visitation begins at 10AM) Monday, July 1 at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Private family interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials to .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019