Age 87 of White Bear Lake Passed away 4/4/2020 Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother Preceded in death by parents, Edward & Nina Immerfall; husband, Jim; daughter, Jean; grandsons, Jason & Michael; brothers, Jack & Jim; and sister, Pearl. Survived by son, John (Vicki) of Willow River; daughter, Jill (David) Ettesvold of Mahtomedi; grandchildren, Chad (Kimberly), Robert, Joseph & Alex; and great grandchildren, Kasha, Randy, Carli & Jenna. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years, including gardening, sewing, upholstering, crocheting and drawing. Private family funeral and burial was held. She will be remembered for her love of family, compassion and devotion. There will be a memorial in the future at Community of Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020