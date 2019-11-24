Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Grace ALLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Grace ALLEN Obituary
Age 94 of Oakdale Passed away November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents Arthur & Grace Gehrmann, her husband Ted Allen, and a sister Hazel Leonard. She is survived by her special friend and longtime companion George Streich, a niece Debbie Carr (Jim) and their children Stephanie and Jeff, also close cousins Diane Carmichael (Gene) and Judy Dick and many other friends. Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Transfiguration Catholic Church 6133 15th Street N, Oakdale with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery, St Paul, MN. Memorials appreciated to the Woodbury Humane Society. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -