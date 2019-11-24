|
Age 94 of Oakdale Passed away November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents Arthur & Grace Gehrmann, her husband Ted Allen, and a sister Hazel Leonard. She is survived by her special friend and longtime companion George Streich, a niece Debbie Carr (Jim) and their children Stephanie and Jeff, also close cousins Diane Carmichael (Gene) and Judy Dick and many other friends. Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Transfiguration Catholic Church 6133 15th Street N, Oakdale with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery, St Paul, MN. Memorials appreciated to the Woodbury Humane Society. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019