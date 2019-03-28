|
(nee Okan) Age 92 of Roseville Joyce passed away March 24, 2019, with her four children by her side. She is survived by Robert, her husband of 69 years; son, Richard (Sara) Rosene; daughters, Marilyn (Richard Thompson) Rosene, Barbara (Charles Rose) Rosene and Laurel (John) Theis; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and one due in April; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Obert and Helen Okan; brother, Roy Okan and sister, Lois Okan. Joyce was born and raised in Minneapolis, embraced by a loving Norwegian family. She attended Edison and graduated from Patrick Henry High School. While attending the University of Minnesota, Joyce rode the streetcar to and from campus. Joyce met Bob through Toastmasters/Toastmistress Club at the U of M in 1947. She graduated in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in sociology, psychology, and speech. Bob and Joyce were married in September 1949. In addition to raising four children, Joyce earned a master's degree in religious studies in 1973, was ordained a Deacon in 1974, earned a Master of Divinity in 1977 and ordained an Elder in 1978. She served as associate pastor for 7 years at Hamline United Methodist Church, and 10 years in various assistant pastor positions at Centennial UMC. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Koronis Ministries Tabernacle Fund, North Star Museum of Boy Scouting and Girl Scouting, or Centennial United Methodist Church. Memorial Service 3 PM Sunday, April 7 (visitation 1:30-3PM) at Centennial United Methodist Church 1524 W. Co. Rd C-2 Roseville. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery Mpls.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019