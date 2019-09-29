|
|
Age 81, of Roseville Passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Gladys Anderson; and husband, Jens "Ted". Survived by daughters, Laura Hansen, Linda (Mike) Harder, Angela (Marc) Paige; grandson, Preston Paige; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, October 5 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice Street, Roseville. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday 10/5. Private interment at Roselawn Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019