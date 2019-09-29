Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church - Roseville Campus
2701 N. Rice Street
Roseville, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church - Roseville Campus
2701 N. Rice Street
Roseville, MN
Joyce I. HANSEN


1938 - 2019
Joyce I. HANSEN Obituary
Age 81, of Roseville Passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Gladys Anderson; and husband, Jens "Ted". Survived by daughters, Laura Hansen, Linda (Mike) Harder, Angela (Marc) Paige; grandson, Preston Paige; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, October 5 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice Street, Roseville. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday 10/5. Private interment at Roselawn Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
