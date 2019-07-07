Home

Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church
Keller, MN
1947-2019 Passed away July 1, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX at 71. She attended Sacred Heart, Harding High School and earned a degree in Counseling from the U of M. Joy retired in 2017 as a Mktg Analyst from BNSF Railway after working there for 50 yrs. In her life, she was also an active volunteer for KTCA, NEON, Extempore Coffee-house, Big Sister, and at her church, where she helped start a food shelf and served on the Vestry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Bill Malmgren, as well as her brother Roger. She is survived by siblings Kay Louis, James (Rose), Thomas (Judith), John, Sheryl (John) Homan, and Lauren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral to be held July 11 at 11:00AM at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, Keller, TX. A Celebration of Life in will be held in MN at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Union Gospel Mission or her church.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
