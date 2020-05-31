Age 98 - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 23, 2020. Joyce was preceded in death by usband, T.C. "Cec". Survived by daughter, Susan (Arvin) Pletcher of Alexandria; son, Richard (Ethel Mae) Cairnes of Walworth, WI; grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Leslie, Elisabeth Pletcher, Joan (John) Kaminski, Jedediah Cairnes and Lydia Mae Cairnes; and great-grandchildren, Stephen Leslie, Paul Leslie, Miranda Harincar, Annie Harincar, Cecelia Kaminski and Iris Kaminski. Private Family Services on Thursday, June 4th at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials Preferred to Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.