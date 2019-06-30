Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Centennial United Methodist Church
1524 W. County Rd. C2
Roseville, MN
More Obituaries for Joyce FUGATE
Joyce L. FUGATE

Joyce L. FUGATE Obituary
Age 92, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on Monday June 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Norman Fugate; parents, Emma (Muckenheim), Harry Ramft; brother, Dale Ramft; and great-grandson, Jack Thomas Pederson. Survived by daughters, Jean (Patrick) Lambert, Patricia (Thomas) Pederson; son, John (Kathy) Fugate; grandchildren, Matthew (Karla) Doth, Jacob (Jessica) Doth, Benjamin (Shiah) Pederson, Luke Pederson, Andrew (Amy) Pederson, Kelly (Neil) Anderson, Fred (Kelly) Bainbridge; 14 great-grand children. Memorial Service Monday July 1, 2019, 6 pm, Centennial United Methodist Church, 1524 W. County Rd. C2, Roseville. Visitation 5-6 pm at the church. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Centennial United Methodist Church Foundation. Special Thanks to the staff at Regions Hospital 11th floor for "THE OUTSTANDING CARE". www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
