Age 92, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on Monday June 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Norman Fugate; parents, Emma (Muckenheim), Harry Ramft; brother, Dale Ramft; and great-grandson, Jack Thomas Pederson. Survived by daughters, Jean (Patrick) Lambert, Patricia (Thomas) Pederson; son, John (Kathy) Fugate; grandchildren, Matthew (Karla) Doth, Jacob (Jessica) Doth, Benjamin (Shiah) Pederson, Luke Pederson, Andrew (Amy) Pederson, Kelly (Neil) Anderson, Fred (Kelly) Bainbridge; 14 great-grand children. Memorial Service Monday July 1, 2019, 6 pm, Centennial United Methodist Church, 1524 W. County Rd. C2, Roseville. Visitation 5-6 pm at the church. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Centennial United Methodist Church Foundation. Special Thanks to the staff at Regions Hospital 11th floor for "THE OUTSTANDING CARE". www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019