Joyce L. (Stalmer) LETOURNEAU
Age 83 of Isanti Passed away July 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents; all of her 9 siblings; husband Jim Letourneau; and son Curt Stalmer. Survived by children Cricket (Jesse), Jim, Craig (Sandi), Jayne & Bobbi (Tom); grandchildren Shelby (Rick), Lyndsay (Rich), Billy, Nick, Jeremy, Ashley, Renee, Bailey & Sadie; 7 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Special thanks to Jackie & Darren Radimecky. Celebration of Life at a later date. Private interment Ft. Snelling. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. 651-645-1233





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
