Age 90 of South St Paul Died February 21, 2020. Her family was with her as she peacefully and amazingly took her last breath. She was mother to Tom, Mark (Mary), Lori and Jean; grandmother to Kathleen (Joel) Budd. Joyce is survived by her brother, Thomas L. Mattson of Northbridge, MA, along with nieces and nephews, Christopher, Geoff, Leah, Erica and Jennifer. Joyce was born at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis to parents, Len and Olga (Hansen) Mattson and raised in St. Paul. Joyce graduated from Johnson High School in 1947. She married Eugene J. McCahey Jr. "Red" in 1953 and they raised their family in South St. Paul. Joyce was an extremely passionate golfer. She began her 30+ year career as a realtor with Burnet Realty in 1977. She had an endless circle of family and friends that love and admire her very much to this day. We will celebrate her at 2 pm Monday, March 2nd, at First Presbyterian Church, 535 20th Ave. No., South St. Paul. A visitation will begin one-hour prior. We offer a heartfelt thank you to all her caregivers at Eagan Pointe Senior Care and Brighton Hospice. You all have been a blessing. Private interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Joyce's favorite charities Ronald McDonald House or the Animal Humane Society. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020