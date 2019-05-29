|
Age 85, of Minneapolis. Formerly of Dallas, WI. Preceded in death by brother Dennis Amundson. Survived by son Robert (Jackie); sisters Valoise (Daniel) Severude, Dallas, WI, Carol (Ronald) Candler, Chetek, WI, Barbara (Willard) Strom, Mora, MN, Ruth (Dean) Lawrence, Anoka, MN, Mary (Jerry) Frisinger, Anoka, MN. Also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service, Friday, May 31, 1:00 p.m. at Dallas First Lutheran Church, 101 Dallas Street E., Dallas, WI. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. www. Washburn-McReavy.com Columbia Heights Chapel 763-789-4436
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019