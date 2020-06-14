Joyce M. (Edson) KRAY
Age 75, of Saint Paul Known as a Mother, Grandmother, Gr. Grandmother, and Sister, Joyce Kray (Edson) died peacefully on June 12, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, George and Marie Edson; and son Edward. Survived by husband of 54 years, Donald; children, Glenn (Gina), David (Cathy), Thomas, Lorraine (David) Stafford; 16 grandchildren; 3 great granddaughters; siblings, Daniel (Joanne) Edson, Joan (Jerome) Pieper, Gale Nelson, David (Shari) Edson, Linda (Dallas) Schute; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, June 23 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation from 3-6 PM Monday, June 22 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
