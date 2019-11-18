Home

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Age 86, of Chisago City Passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Cornelia Morphew. Joyce is survived by her husband of 66 years, Carl; son, Steven; 5 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Morphew; brothers in-law, Harold (Gloria) and Mike (Marlene) Tangen; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joyce retired from the State of MN after 10 years, and loved spending her free time with her grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, November 21st at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Guardian Angels Catholic Church 8260 4th St N, Oakdale. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 18, 2019
