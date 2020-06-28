Age 75, of Rosemount Died peacefully June 21, 2020 Survived by loving husband, Steve; children, Tracy Cliff (fiance, Steve Novotny) & Brian (Helga) Matschke; 4 grandsons & 8 gr. grandchildren; sister, Mary Kay Green, & by many family members & dear friends. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's choice in memory of Joyce. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.