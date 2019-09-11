|
Recently of Woodbury, MN Died September 8th, 2019 at the age of 79. Joyce was born in 1940 in St. Paul where she lived most of her life. Joyce was a lover of classic movies, all things old Hollywood and doing crosswords. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed doing it. Joyce laughed easily, had a wonderful sense of humor, and never took herself too seriously. She enjoyed a martini and was especially happy when dancing with her husband Jim. Joyce loved her family dearly, and will be so missed by all of them. Survived by her husband of 17 years Jim Hendrickson; children; Sheryl (Joey), Michael (Jean), Lisa (David), and Laura, (Scott), grandchildren; Rosemary, Camri, Mina, Jake, Taylor Jean, Taylor Michael, Hunter, Jenna, Candis and Bryan, great grandsons, Sean and Camren, step- children; Erik, Julia, Trina, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter Candis and best friend Judy. A celebration of life memorial will be held starting at 1 PM Saturday September 28, at Mancini's Char House, 531 7th St. W. in St. Paul. Cash bar and food to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019