Joyce Marie (Fischer) MONTGOMERY
Age 84 Passed away on July 21, 2020 Preceded in death by father Theodore W. Fischer; mother Julia M. Fischer; brother Ronald T. Fischer; sisters Dorrine Koepke and Sharon Stokke. Survived by sisters Gerry (Andrew) Kowalenko, Shirley Major, Marilyn Fischer and Linda Jordan; special friend Julie Ubl and her son Tyler Ubl; also survived by 9 nieces, 6 nephews, 13 great nieces, 23 great nephews, 4 great-great nieces, 1 great-great nephew; also a hosts of relatives and friends. Visitation 3 to 5 pm Sunday at Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul and also one hour prior to Mass Monday. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Monday at The Church of St. Peter Claver, 375 Oxford St. N., St. Paul. Burial Elmhurst Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
JUL
27
Visitation
09:30 AM
The Church of St. Peter Claver
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
The Church of St. Peter Claver
Funeral services provided by
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
