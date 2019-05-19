|
|
nee Schulte Age 91, of Sarasota FL, Osceola WI, and recently Boutwell's Inn Stillwater MN. Preceeded in death by husband of 70 yrs, Mathew J Egan; son, James Jay Egan; dear mother of Greg (Diane), Mary Zrust (Bill), Janet Rapp; loving grandmother of James and Mark Egan, Katie Frank (Steve), Megan Zrust, Matt Zrust (Jessica), Molly Barbato (Nick), Missey Rapp (Mark Pettis); great grandmother of Mackenzie and Kylie Zrust, Lilly Frank, Ruby and Eleanor Barbat; sister of John Schulte (Karen), Shirley Miller (George); numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce was a graduate of No. St. Paul High School. She loved collecting and restoring antiques. She was an avid golfer and was club champion at New Richmond Golf Club in 1985. She and Jim loved traveling the world and made many friends around the bridge table. Memorials preferred to St Joseph Catholic Church, Osceola, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Osceola, WI, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press from May 19 to May 21, 2019