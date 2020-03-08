|
Joyce passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born July 1, 1942 in St. Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Mey; parents, Jack and Margaret Steele; sister, Marie Crawford; and brother, Mark. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Schrawyer; grandchildren, Meagan and Zachary; brothers, Jim (Carol) and Greg Steele; and sister, Pat (Wally) Sofie; Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 12th at 10:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church, 261 E. 8th St., St. Paul, MN with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020