Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Joyce (Lombardo) NOWAK

Joyce (Lombardo) NOWAK Obituary
Age 90 Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 surrounded by all her children. Preceded in death by first husband of over 40 years and father of their 5 children, Joseph Lombardo. Also preceded in death by daughters-in-.law Mary Lombardo and Anna Lombardo. Survived by sons Patrick (Kerri), Jim, John (Heather); daughters Cindy (John) Starr and Diane (Brian) Anderson; 12 grand-children and 10 great-grandchildren with the 11th due in August. Also survived by her second husband of over 20 years, Don Nowak, and the entire Nowak family. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. We would like to extend our profound gratitude to all the sisters and employees at Our Lady of Peace hospice for making Joyce's last days ones of prayerfulness and peace. In lieu of flowers please direct all donations to Our Lady of Peace. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
