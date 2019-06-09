Home

Age 96 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away June 7, 2019 Preceded in death by beloved husband, Charlie; brother, Marlin "Mick" McNeal; sons-in-law, Jack Andert and Dennis Chada. Survived by children, Marilyn Andert, Gloria Chada, Nancy Poechmann, Mike (Elaine Terpening), Valerie (Mike) Seamons and Dave (Kerry); 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; also many relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11:00 am Wednesday, June 12th, at Roberts Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 8108 Barbara Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN. Visitation 10:00-11:00 am prior to the service. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Consider honoring her memory by donating to Community of Saints Regional Catholic School (West St. Paul) or . www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
