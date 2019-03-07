|
|
Age 89, formerly of Cannon Falls Died Thursday, February 28, 2019 Preceded by parents, husband Neale; brothers Charlie and Marlin (Ellie); and niece Kristie Olson. Survived by children Karen (Scott) Harrold, Neal (Jamie) Rawlings, Mark Rawlings; 4 grandchildren; brother Mick (Kathy) Lundell; nieces and nephews. Funeral 11:00 am Saturday, March 9, Spring Garden Lutheran Church, 10239 Co. 1 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN 55009. Visitation 4-7:00 pm, Friday, March 8, at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN 55009. Interment Spring Garden Cemetery. www.LundbergFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 7, 2019