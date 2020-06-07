Age 80 of Garrison and Northfield Passed away June 4, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Matt and brothers Vernon and Raymond Grundhofer. Survivors include her children, Laura (Curt) Lilleboe of Ramsey, Steve (Mindy) Tix of Deerwood, Carol (Dave) Oys of Lonsdale; and 5 grandchildren. Private Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Garrison. Interment Garrison Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation, PO Box 241, Garrison, MN 56450 (wildandfree.org) or Animal Humane Society. Although services will be private, should you desire to send flowers please contact the funeral home for guidance (507) 645-5123 www.northfieldfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.