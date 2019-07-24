|
Age 41, of St. Paul Passed away on July 15, 2019 Jozi had a beautiful spirit, a beautiful smile and a huge heart. Her passions were her family, friends, music and dance, but most of all, her children. She was happiest while watching her son playing sports and her daughter's love of music and dance. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by everyone whose lives she touched. Jozi's family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of love, support and generosity from Jozi's close friends and everyone who knew and loved her. Preceded in death by son, Connor James Sheahan; grandparents, Gloria Mancini, Vernon and Hazel Cryer; uncle, Jimmy (George) Frazl. Survived by son, Kane Edward Sheahan; daughter, Georgia Balen Frasl; mother, Deanna Detomaso; father, Roderick "Robbie" Cryer; brothers, Guiseppi Mandell, Angelo Mandell & Roderick "RJ" Cryer Jr.; sisters, Jamie Frasl & Tiombe Cryer; a host of loving family and friends including best friend David Culver. Mass of Christian Burial Sat., July 27 11am with visitation 10am at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church, 2739 NE Stinson Parkway. Special thanks to Billman Hunt Funeral Chapel, Yarusso Bros. Restaurant, Legacy Inc. and St. Charles. BillmanHunt.com 612-789-3535
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019