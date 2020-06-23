Dear Boughton Family,

Juanita was a dear friend at Transfiguration in Oakdale. I worked for the Parish, and loved when Juanita walked through the door. Part of the fun of our friendship was the great divide between us - I am 6' tall, and Juanita... wasn't quite that tall. (;

She was feisty, fun, caring, and faithfilled. I am so glad to have known her. Please be assured of my prayers for her and for your family.

Gretchen

