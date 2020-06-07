Age 93 of Roseville Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. Survived by son, Alfred "Skip" (Nancy); grandsons, Dan (Kandi), Jon (Jamie); great-grandchildren, Alex, Anna. She was preceded in death by husband, Alfred "Fritz"; siblings, Vincent, Clarence, Myrtle, Kathleen. Memorial service will take place at a time when it is safe for all to gather. Cards and condolences may be mailed to The Family of Juanita Grilz, c/o Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, MN 55127.