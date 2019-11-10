Home

Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
(651) 767-9333
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
401 Concord Street
View Map
Juanita N. "Jane" RODRIGUEZ

Loving Wife, Mom, and Grandma Surrounded by her immediate family, Juanita peacefully passed away on November 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Trinidad Martinez. Her loving memories will forever be cherished by husband of 45 years, Wayne; daughters, Alejandrina "Drina" (Carlos Soto), Alexis (Carlos Casanova): grandchildren, Anthony, Angel, Leah, Adrianna, Alex and Dominic; mother, Maria Martinez; siblings, Javier Martinez, Trinidad Martinez Jr. (Linda), Susana Martinez, Jose Martinez and Margarita (Fermin) Pinedo. Juanita recently retired from the State of Minnesota after 46 years of service. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandkids, drinking her coffee while reading books from her kindle, as well as outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, hiking, and gardening. Juanita will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 14, 11:00 A.M. at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 Concord Street. Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 5-9 P.M. at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Avenue, as well as one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Private family burial. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
