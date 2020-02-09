|
|
Joyful Beautiful Judie Knuth! We Miss You Dearly! Elegant, Exquisitely Feminine, and Zesty, with a Fierce Drive to live in the moment. Mantra: slow down and appreciate life with others. You positively enriched many with your pizazz personality, kindness, generosity, and always a witty sense of humor throughout your 78 years. To include all the women you helped during your career as a gregarious staffing placement consultant. You made all in your life know they were each special and loved. We see your warm smile, and hold your compassion, friendship and love, instilling grace, in our hearts forever. Judie and Bill were an inseparable social adventurous duo, enjoying Travel, Vintage foraging, History, Art, Reading, Music, Concerts, Theatre, Entertaining Friends and Family. Judie's creativity and funky artwork swelled during retirement. Picassiette Mosaic artwork was a passion and Judie delighted making unique pieces for friends, family, and fundraisers. We fondly remember 527-driveway hangout socials and gardening with friends and neighbors, while Judie created in the garage or planted in the yard! Holidays, especially Christmas and everything that sparkles and bling gave us spirit and joy through the creations and vintage treasure decorating Judie loved. At the Glorious Break of Day on February 4, 2020 with grit, grace and love, you found your peace. In admiration - we set our daily intention at each new break of day to rise-up and share joy and love as you did for so many. In our hearts forever with Love — Bill Knuth, Katy, Kelly, Mike and Family Celebration of Life Picnic: Summer 2020 Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020