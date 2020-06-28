Judith A. (Smith) BIZA
Age 79, of Roseville Died at home on June 19, 2020 after battling Multiple Myeloma and a nerve disorder that robbed her of her physicality. Judy will be deeply missed by husband of 58 years, Jim, and daughters Pamela (John) Hewitt and Joanne Carlson. Also survived by siblings, nephews and grandchildren. Judy was a 35-year breast cancer survivor and homemaker extra- ordinaire whose talents included chef, baker, seamstress, gardener, electrician, builder, engineer, inventor, maple syrup/jelly-maker, bargain-hunter and world-class worrywart who cared about all. In her youth Judy was a competitive speed-skater, talented water-skier and diver, and even tried her hand at piloting an airplane. In her later years she discovered weight-training and loved to show off her push-ups. She had many other interests, but her favorite thing of all was spending time with family. Memorials to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Graveside service at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
