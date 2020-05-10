Judith A. "Jude" CROFT
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 81 of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Jude was known for her witty sense of humor and optimistic outlook on life despite her numerous physical challenges. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Jerry; brother, James "Jim" Votava; sister, Mary Ann Leidholm; and parents, Frank & Agnes Votava. Survived by daughter, Julie Carty; sons, John (Colleen) and Joseph (Sara); grandchildren, James, Jeffrey, Jared, Abigail, Claire, Andrew and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Marissa, Paisley and Hunter; and many nieces & nephews. Special Thanks to the caregivers at September Cottage Eldercare in Scandia. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
