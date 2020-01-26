Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith DEUTSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. "Judy" DEUTSCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. "Judy" DEUTSCH Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandma Age 77 of North St. Paul. Survived by husband of 56 years, Norbert; children, Aimee (Mike) Mason, Anthony, Angie (Kyle) Hoglund & Andrea; grandchildren, Joe, Nick, Josh, Steve, Anna, Jessica, Luke & Maddy; sister, Mauryne Lange; sister-in-law, Janet Deutsch. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to or . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -