Loving Wife, Mother and Grandma Age 77 of North St. Paul. Survived by husband of 56 years, Norbert; children, Aimee (Mike) Mason, Anthony, Angie (Kyle) Hoglund & Andrea; grandchildren, Joe, Nick, Josh, Steve, Anna, Jessica, Luke & Maddy; sister, Mauryne Lange; sister-in-law, Janet Deutsch. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to or . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020