|
|
Passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 of colon cancer. In her final days, Judy was surrounded by family and friends, and lovingly cared for by a team of immediate family and longtime friend, Kathy. Preceded in death by parents, Jack Wiese and Rose Hunn Wiese; sister, Carol Beaurline; and cousin, Frank 'Bearcat' Hunn. Survived by husband of 44 years, Lyle; daughters, Kate and Mallory; much loved animal companions, Miley and Henry; and then there's Oliver. Retired broker and former owner of JB Realty, a commercial realty firm that was particularly known in St. Paul's midway district. Judy will be remembered for her humor, genuine interest in the lives of those she knew, her ability to remember what was served at every event (chicken salad on an open croissant), her devotion to animal companions and her undying adoration of her family and friends. Memorial Service Monday (July 29, 2019) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood with Visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Private Family Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of Incarnation, Food Shelf. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019