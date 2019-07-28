Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
1725 Kennard St.
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
1725 Kennard St.
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith MUELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. MUELLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. MUELLER Obituary
Passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 of colon cancer. In her final days, Judy was surrounded by family and friends, and lovingly cared for by a team of immediate family and longtime friend, Kathy. Preceded in death by parents, Jack Wiese and Rose Hunn Wiese; sister, Carol Beaurline; and cousin, Frank 'Bearcat' Hunn. Survived by husband of 44 years, Lyle; daughters, Kate and Mallory; much loved animal companions, Miley and Henry; and then there's Oliver. Retired broker and former owner of JB Realty, a commercial realty firm that was particularly known in St. Paul's midway district. Judy will be remembered for her humor, genuine interest in the lives of those she knew, her ability to remember what was served at every event (chicken salad on an open croissant), her devotion to animal companions and her undying adoration of her family and friends. Memorial Service Monday (July 29, 2019) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood with Visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Private Family Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of Incarnation, Food Shelf. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now