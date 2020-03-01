Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith HELLIGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann HELLIGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann HELLIGE Obituary
(nee Trombley) Age 78, of Oakdale Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond E. Sr. and Norma I. Trombley. Survived by, husband, Everett Hellige; children, Terrance (Deb Braun) Hellige and Tammy Thompson; grandchildren, Mason and Connor Hellige and Jordan and Justin Thompson; great grandchildren, Brody, Nathan and Joey Hellige; brother, Raymond (Linda) Trombley Jr. and his family; and best friend since 2nd grade, Mary Vanderhoff. She worked for 3M in 1967 and retired in 2000 after 33 years of service as a Coordinator of Administration. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 am at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street North, Oakdale, with visitation from 9 am to the time of the service. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -