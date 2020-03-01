|
(nee Trombley) Age 78, of Oakdale Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond E. Sr. and Norma I. Trombley. Survived by, husband, Everett Hellige; children, Terrance (Deb Braun) Hellige and Tammy Thompson; grandchildren, Mason and Connor Hellige and Jordan and Justin Thompson; great grandchildren, Brody, Nathan and Joey Hellige; brother, Raymond (Linda) Trombley Jr. and his family; and best friend since 2nd grade, Mary Vanderhoff. She worked for 3M in 1967 and retired in 2000 after 33 years of service as a Coordinator of Administration. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 am at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street North, Oakdale, with visitation from 9 am to the time of the service. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020