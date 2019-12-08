Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith LUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann LUND


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann LUND Obituary
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 2, 2019 Born on February 13, 1940, age 79 of Maplewood. Preceded in death by husband, George; parents, Ward & Clara Wakeman; brother, Robert Wakeman; and brother in law, Marty Muellerleile. Survived by sons, Steven (Laurie); David; and Kevin; grandchildren, Ariana and Jake; sister, Janice Muellerleile; niece & nephew, Michelle and Michael Muellerleile; great-niece, Danielle Larson; and great-nephew, Jacob O'Connor. Judy was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to visit with family, play canasta, do word puzzles and wash clothes to hang out to dry. Private Family Services to be held at a later date. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Mankato, MN. She was a kind, caring and compassionate woman and will be missed dearly. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -