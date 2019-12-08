|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 2, 2019 Born on February 13, 1940, age 79 of Maplewood. Preceded in death by husband, George; parents, Ward & Clara Wakeman; brother, Robert Wakeman; and brother in law, Marty Muellerleile. Survived by sons, Steven (Laurie); David; and Kevin; grandchildren, Ariana and Jake; sister, Janice Muellerleile; niece & nephew, Michelle and Michael Muellerleile; great-niece, Danielle Larson; and great-nephew, Jacob O'Connor. Judy was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to visit with family, play canasta, do word puzzles and wash clothes to hang out to dry. Private Family Services to be held at a later date. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Mankato, MN. She was a kind, caring and compassionate woman and will be missed dearly. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019