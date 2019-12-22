|
|
Age 78 of West Lakeland Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, John & Rosalie (nee Rivard) Ganser; infant son, Edward; son, Scott; grandson, Mathew; sisters, Rita and Florence; and niece, Mary. Survived by Roy, husband of 60 years; son, Jeff (Lisa); daughters, Brenda (Jim) and Roxanne (Jim); brother, John (Ellie); sister, Katherine; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00AM with visitation beginning at 9:00AM at CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 423 5th St., S., Stillwater. Special thanks to Stillwater Oncology and her caring Dr. Jahagirdar. Memorials preferred to the Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 So., Suite 1725, Mpls., MN 55426. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019