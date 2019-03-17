|
(nee Hickman) Age 82 of Roseville, MN, passed away with her family by her side March 9, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tim. Survived by her children, Lisa Krause (Peter), Michelle Mazzoni, Matthew Mazzoni (Anna); 5 grandchildren, Timothy, David (Sarah), Nicholas, Jaden and Harper. Judy was born in Los Angeles, raised and married to Tim in Fresno, CA. They moved to MN in 1970. Judy nurtured her spectacular gardens at their New Brighton, MN home and enjoyed the many years she worked for Bachman's. After moving with Tim to live in San Diego in 2007, Judy returned to MN in 2013 after Tim's passing. She lived at Sunrise of Roseville where she had many devoted caregivers. The family is grateful for the wonderful care Judy received with Interim Hospice in her final months. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019