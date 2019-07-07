|
Passed away on June 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her family was at her side. She was born on December 14, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Richard and Rose Klotz. The family included her older brother, Richard. Judy attended St. Matthew's Catholic Grade School and Humboldt High School on the west side of St. Paul and graduated from the University of Chicago. Judy is greatly missed by those she leaves behind. They include her husband, Lee Morhar and daughter, Sarah Morhar of Napa; her brother Richard Klotz and sister-in-law Ruth Klotz of Ocala, Florida; her nephew Greg Klotz of Hastings, Minnesota; her mother-in-law Norma Morhar of Sherman Oaks, California and her sisters-in-law, Robin Morhar and Ann Lynch of Valley Glen, California. Final arrangements are made by Tulocay Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory, 411 Combsville Road, Napa, California 94559. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Judy's life on July 21, 2019, at 5:30 PM at the Laird Family Estate, 5055 Solano Ave., Napa, California 94558. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Judy's memory to .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019