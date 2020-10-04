1/
Judith Ann (Swenson) REEVES
Age: 78 of Lakeside, Oregon At the request of the deceased, there will be no services. Judith was born April 30, 1942, in St. Paul, Minnesota; died August 22, 2020, in Portland, Oregon due to renal pelvis cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hjalmer Oliver Swenson and Tillie Eleada (Tollefson) Swenson and her husband Kent Alfred Reeves. Survived by a son, Kelt Hunter Reeves of Ashland, Oregon; a daughter, Liani Jeanheh Reeves of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Marilyn Eick of Shelburne, Vermont; and her grandchildren, Rane and Kai Reeves. Memorials preferred to The Nature Conservancy.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
