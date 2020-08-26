1/
Judith Ann (Madl) STEVENSON
1947 - 2020
Age 73 Of Oakdale Passed away on August 22, 2020 surrounded by family members. Born February 17, 1947 Judy was a lifelong resident of St Paul and spent her 40 year career with the United States Postal Service. She is preceded in death by her parents Jean Cael and father Martin Madl; her sister Shirly Beseth; and husband John Stevenson. She is survived by her brother Dennis (Sandy) Madl; her daughters Jill Stevenson (David Manahan) and Joy Stevenson (Dan Levie); and her grandchildren, Alexa Levie Brigman, Jordan Levie, Tessa Stevenson Manahan, and Teliz Stevenson Manahan. Judy loved to spend her time reading good books and planting flowers in her garden with her beloved Shi-tzu Willy. A private gathering will be held.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
