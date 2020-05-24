Judith Ann YOUNG
Age 78, of Woodbury, MN Died at her home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 following a nine month battle with cancer. Judy was born September 27, 1941 in Wabasha, MN to Arthur and Viola (Freese) Schad. She resided on a farm south of Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School. She married Robert C. Young in Plainview on October 6, 1962. Judy had a great sense of humor and was a warm, feisty, courageous wonderful mom. Judy is survived by her children Daniel (Shannon) Young, Laura Young and Julie (Jeff) Enright; five grandchildren, Hannah, Erin, Connor, Caitlyn and Liam; siblings, August (Nancy) Schad, James (Kathy) Schad, Deborah (Tom) Lawrence, MaryLou Standefer; brother-in-law, Logan Grummons and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert C. Young, parents Art & Viola Schad, 1 sister Joan Grummons and brother-in-law Jay Standefer. A private graveside service will be conducted at St. Joachim's Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
