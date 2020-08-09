Age 65, of Shoreview, MN Passed away suddenly on August 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Thomas; four children, John (Jill), Joseph (Amanda), Mary (Joshua) Becker and Anthony; three grandchildren, Bode and Barrett Heimerman and Carla Becker; her sisters Jeanne, Eileen, LaVerne, Maureen, Maurita, Carmen and Patricia, and her brothers Michael, Thomas and William; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Kathleen Feidt, her infant brother Gerald, her sister Mary, sister-in-law Brenda and her niece and Godchild Janelle. Judy was born on March 2, 1955 in Hastings, MN. She attended Guardian Angels Grade School, Archbishop Brady High School, and the College of St. Catherine, where she earned her B.A. in Music Education in 1977. Judy and Tom were married that summer, and Judy started her eight-year tenure as band director at Our Lady of Grace School, in Edina. They raised three sons and a daughter, first in Maple Grove, MN and later in Shoreview. Judy headed up the funeral luncheon ministry at her parish, St. Odilia, for many years. She was the compassionate go-between for the bereaved families, the church, the caterers and her large crew of volunteers. She was the most kind and sympathetic person, providing solace to families and, often, her volunteers. And she loved feeding people too. Judy had many passions in life. She was a woman of deep faith, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a talented and prolific producer of cross-stitch, crochet and other crafts. Judy played French horn for many years in community bands, theater pits and her own brass quintet. She loved being Grandma Judy, both to her own grandchildren and to a group of rescued street children via the Saved by Music Foundation in Mbale, Uganda. Judy was greatly enjoying life with her husband as they traveled, golfed, boated, made and listened to music, spent time at their lake place up north, amused each other, and lived life as best friends. She had a great capacity to love and enjoy, a wonderful sense of humor, and a direct, honest and endearing manner with everyone she knew. Visitation 4-8PM Tuesday, August 11 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM (visitation begins at 10AM) Wednesday, August 12 at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview. Due to Covid-19, masks and distancing will be asked of all attendees at both visitations and Mass. To attend Mass please register at https://www.stodilia.org/domain/23
. Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg/featured
. Interment will be in the St. Odilia Prayer Garden at 12:15PM and all are welcome to attend the outside ceremony. Memorials are preferred to the St. Odilia Endowment Fund.