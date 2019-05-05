|
|
Born Sept. 1935; passed away Apr. 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Ruth & H. William Blake, and ex husband John Medelman. Survived by brother William Blake, sons John & Blake Medelman, Blake's loving partner Lisa, daughter Kyle, grandchildren Hannah & Ava, and friends throughout the world. Judy loved travel, visiting over 43 countries, including Zihuatanejo, Mexico with beloved sister-in-law Gady and friend Jean. Her favorite activity was visiting the family cabin at Marine with her extended Sharpe Family. A remembrance celebration is planned for mid summer. Further information can be found by emailing [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019