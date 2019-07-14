Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Rd
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith BERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith E. "Judy" BERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith E. "Judy" BERG Obituary
Age 79 Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, at her St. Paul, MN home, surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Lucy Sohlo. Remembered with love by her dear and devoted husband of 60 years, Gerald; her loving daughters, Denise (Myke) Breon and Dianne (John) Neidermeier; her 4 grandchildren, Brendan (Heather) Neidermeier, Brianne (supported by Ben Praster) Neidermeier, Alyssa (Rick) Spear and Dominick Breon; the light of her life, great grandson, Everett Neidermeier; sisters, Clarine (Gary) McGahuey, Elsie (Frank) Urman, Darlene (Tom) Drompp; brother, Allen (Debi) Sohlo; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Judy had passions for travel, gardening and her lake home, staying busy in her retired years. However, family and friends meant the most to Judy--she will be remembered always as one of the most caring people this world has known. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17th at 4:00 pm at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119. Notice of celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.