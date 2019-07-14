|
|
Age 79 Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, at her St. Paul, MN home, surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Lucy Sohlo. Remembered with love by her dear and devoted husband of 60 years, Gerald; her loving daughters, Denise (Myke) Breon and Dianne (John) Neidermeier; her 4 grandchildren, Brendan (Heather) Neidermeier, Brianne (supported by Ben Praster) Neidermeier, Alyssa (Rick) Spear and Dominick Breon; the light of her life, great grandson, Everett Neidermeier; sisters, Clarine (Gary) McGahuey, Elsie (Frank) Urman, Darlene (Tom) Drompp; brother, Allen (Debi) Sohlo; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Judy had passions for travel, gardening and her lake home, staying busy in her retired years. However, family and friends meant the most to Judy--she will be remembered always as one of the most caring people this world has known. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17th at 4:00 pm at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119. Notice of celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019