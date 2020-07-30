1/1
Judith E. LONDROCHE
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 77, of Forest Lake Devoted Christian Mother, Talented Artist, and Nature Lover Passed away peacefully with family, Monday, July 27, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Clair and Florence Londroche; and brother, Arthur Londroche. Judith was born March 13, 1943 in Minneapolis. She graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul in 1961 and received a Cosmetologist Degree from Century College in 1981. She married Joseph Gubash in 1962, and they raised their family in Forest Lake. Judith worked as a Cosmetologist until she retired in 1995. She was a Member of the Third Order of St. Francis and was also an Amateur Radio Operator with the call sign KB0OJW. Judith is survived by her children, Jennifer Gubash, Jeffrey Gubash, Gabriel Gubash, and Jerome (Konny) Gubash; grandchildren, Angel Robert, Tiffany, and Maya; and brother, Curtis Londroche. Please keep the family in your prayers. We are so grateful to God for Jesus in his Divine Mercy. Funeral services followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved