Age 77, of Forest Lake Devoted Christian Mother, Talented Artist, and Nature Lover Passed away peacefully with family, Monday, July 27, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Clair and Florence Londroche; and brother, Arthur Londroche. Judith was born March 13, 1943 in Minneapolis. She graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul in 1961 and received a Cosmetologist Degree from Century College in 1981. She married Joseph Gubash in 1962, and they raised their family in Forest Lake. Judith worked as a Cosmetologist until she retired in 1995. She was a Member of the Third Order of St. Francis and was also an Amateur Radio Operator with the call sign KB0OJW. Judith is survived by her children, Jennifer Gubash, Jeffrey Gubash, Gabriel Gubash, and Jerome (Konny) Gubash; grandchildren, Angel Robert, Tiffany, and Maya; and brother, Curtis Londroche. Please keep the family in your prayers. We are so grateful to God for Jesus in his Divine Mercy. Funeral services followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550