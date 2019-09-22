|
|
Died on September 18, 2019 at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Judy was born in St. Paul, MN to Daniel and Eileen Gelford on May 21, 1944. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Bayport, MN where they made their home for many years. Her memorial service will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Embrace Church-St. Croix, 16600 7th Street South, Lakeland, MN 55043. A luncheon will be served afterwards at church with time for visiting and sharing. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, September 24, from 5-7pm. Suggested memorials are Valley Outreach in Stillwater, Community Thread in Stillwater, Courage Center St. Croix in Stillwater, Food Harvest of the St. Croix Valley, Embrace Church-St. Croix, or CARE International. Her body was entrusted to The Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
