Born Sept. 8, 1938 in St. Paul to Archie E. Anderson & Eleanor (Burcalow) Anderson. Died Nov. 10, in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by parents and step-mother, Phyllis and son-in-law, Pat Walsh. Survived by husband, Richard; daughters, Brenda Walsh of St. Paul and Karla Morgan (Jeffery) of Nowthen; granddaughters, Natalia Olson (Justin) & Dominika Walsh. A graduate of Minnehaha Academy and Macalester College. Three generations graduated from Minnehaha, Judy, her father and her two daughters. Visitation Wed. Nov 13, 4-8 PM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel,. Memorial Service Thursday, Nov. 14, 2PM at the Roseville Covenant Church, 2865 Hamline Ave. N. Roseville, MN. Memorials preferred to the Roseville Covenant Church, Minnehaha Academy or donor's choice. Private interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, So. St. Paul, MN. Special thanks to the Allina Hospice team and Lyngblomsten Staff. Arr. By Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville MN 55113. 651-631-27
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2019