Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Judith BARTZ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Roseville Covenant Church
2865 Hamline Ave. N.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith BARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ellen "Judy" (Anderson) BARTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ellen "Judy" (Anderson) BARTZ Obituary
Born Sept. 8, 1938 in St. Paul to Archie E. Anderson & Eleanor (Burcalow) Anderson. Died Nov. 10, in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by parents and step-mother, Phyllis and son-in-law, Pat Walsh. Survived by husband, Richard; daughters, Brenda Walsh of St. Paul and Karla Morgan (Jeffery) of Nowthen; granddaughters, Natalia Olson (Justin) & Dominika Walsh. A graduate of Minnehaha Academy and Macalester College. Three generations graduated from Minnehaha, Judy, her father and her two daughters. Visitation Wed. Nov 13, 4-8 PM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel,. Memorial Service Thursday, Nov. 14, 2PM at the Roseville Covenant Church, 2865 Hamline Ave. N. Roseville, MN. Memorials preferred to the Roseville Covenant Church, Minnehaha Academy or donor's choice. Private interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, So. St. Paul, MN. Special thanks to the Allina Hospice team and Lyngblomsten Staff. Arr. By Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville MN 55113. 651-631-27
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -